Georgia Republicans 'seek to reprimand' Fani Willis for investigating and indicting Trump: report

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 01:50 Hits: 1

Georgia State Senator Clint Dixon (R-45th District) announced on Monday that he intends to "file a complaint" against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis when the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission is set to begin proceedings in October to investigate accusations from Republicans that Willis is pursuing an "unabashed goal to become some sort of leftist celebrity" by prosecuting former President Donald Trump and his allies for allegedly attempting to steal the 2020 election, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein reports.

"Trump backers are going after Willis using a new state law approved by Governor Brian Kemp that creates a state commission with power to sanction or oust prosecutors found to be neglecting their duties or responsible for an array of other violations," Bluestein writes.

"Once the Prosecutorial Oversight Committee is appointed in October, we can have them investigate and take action against Fani Willis and her efforts that weaponize the justice system against political opponents. This is our best measure and I will be ready to call for that investigation," Dixon wrote on social media, per Bluestein.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?

"This scenario is what a coalition of opponents, including Willis and Democratic leaders, warned about during debate over the legislation. It passed this year, mostly along party lines, at the urging of Kemp and Republican Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, a Trump supporter whose candidacy last year was backed by the former president," Bluestein explains. "Kemp and Republican sponsors said it was designed to pursue 'rogue prosecutors' who were ignoring their duties or flouting the law, avoiding overt mention of Willis. Even so, Democrats warned it would inevitably be used to target her for investigating Trump."

Dixon's plan is "one of several GOP initiatives that seek to reprimand Willis, who brought charges accusing Trump and his allies of creating a 'criminal enterprise' to subvert the 2020 election after an investigation that spanned more than two years," Bluestein continues. "State Republican leaders said they would block pro-Trump efforts to change the state’s pardon laws to make it easier to exonerate the former president if he's convicted. And several GOP legislators are drafting a statement condemning Willis for deploying her office’s investigators in a case against Trump, who has said he's the victim of a 'witch hunt' and peddled derogatory baseless stories about the district attorney."

Bluestein notes that Willis "described the bill as racist at a state Senate hearing earlier this year. She said it was a GOP response to the 2020 election, when the number of minority district attorneys in the state grew from five to 14."

READ MORE: 'He’s our criminal': Conservative editor torches Republicans’ 'cult-like behavior' toward Trump

View Bluestein's report at this link.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/georgia-republicans-seek-to-reprimand/