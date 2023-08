Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 08:20 Hits: 1

A British intelligence report suggested that unmanned drone attacks against Russia were launched from within. Meanwhile, Russia said it had destroyed a Ukrainian "reconnaissance boat" in the Black Sea. DW has more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-updates-some-attacks-on-russia-are-from-inside-uk/live-66595726?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf