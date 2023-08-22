????Live: Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian reconnaissance boat in the Black Sea

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 05:20 Hits: 1

Russia on Tuesday said one of its jets had “destroyed” a Ukrainian reconnaissance boat near a gas production facility in the Black Sea. Russia also said it had downed two attack drones near Moscow overnight, which makes it the fifth consecutive night the Russian capital has been targeted by such attacks. Read our live blog to follow the day's news. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

