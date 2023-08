Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 06:24 Hits: 1

Japan said on Tuesday it will start releasing more than 1 million metric tonnes of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Aug. 24, putting into motion a plan that has drawn strong criticism from China.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230822-japan-to-start-releasing-fukushima-water-into-ocean-on-thursday