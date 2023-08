Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 08:16 Hits: 1

Cambodia’s newly elected national assembly on Tuesday endorsed Hun Manet as the country’s new prime minister, ending the nearly four-decade rule of his father Hun Sen. Will Hun Manet continue his father’s strongman style of leadership or offer Cambodia democratic reforms and improve ties with the West?

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230822-cambodia-taps-hun-manet-son-of-strongman-ruler-as-new-pm