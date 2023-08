Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 08:49 Hits: 3

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian warplane destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance vessel in an area in the Black Sea where Russian gas extraction facilities are located, the Russian Defence Ministry said early on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/08/22/russia-says-it-destroyed-ukrainian-vessel-near-black-sea-gas-facilities