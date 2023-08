Category: World Published on Monday, 21 August 2023 12:54 Hits: 1

A recent breakthrough promises to make the process of converting ocean water into green hydrogen more efficient and cost-effective than ever. Now, massive investment – both in electrolyzers that convert water into hydrogen and in the renewable-energy sources that power them – is urgently needed.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/green-hydrogen-seawater-replace-fossil-fuels-green-transition-by-keun-lee-and-john-mathews-1-2023-08