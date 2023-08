Category: World Published on Monday, 21 August 2023 15:10 Hits: 1

The economic shocks of the past two decades were not freak occurrences but rather the product of a profoundly flawed and corrupt system. But narrowing the policy discussion to a binary choice between market fundamentalism and protectionism overlooks the potential for constructive leadership.

