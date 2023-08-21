Trump’s 'dangerous desperation' and lack of control is showing: historian

Category: World Published on Monday, 21 August 2023 02:05 Hits: 7

MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with panelists Sunday about former President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a news conference he planned to hold in response to his recent Georgia indictment.

The 2024 MAGA hopeful originally planned to use the conference to "respond to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' Monday, August 14th indictment of Trump and eighteen of his associates for allegedly trying to steal Georgia's sixteen Electoral College votes following his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election."

Mohyeldin asked Eddie Glaude, the S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University, and former United States Representative Donna Edwards (D-Maryland) about their thoughts on why Trump listened to his lawyers this time, and what the decision means for his upcoming 2020 election trial set for January 2, 2024.

In response to Mohyeldin's assertion that Trump's decision "is an indicator that perhaps he is a little bit rattled," Glaude said, "It was an old Roy Cohn kind of attempt, strategy, strategic effort. The reigns were drawn as it were. But I think what we're seeing, is a kind of dangerous desperation. Trump is afraid. And I think the more afraid he gets, the more dangerous he becomes. And so we need to watch this very, very carefully, it seems to me."



Mohyeldin continued, "Donna, his request to have the elections case trial delayed to 2026 is — I mean it's no surprise he wants it's delayed. It''s insane that he thinks he can have a delayed for two years after the election, and we know he'll do anything to avoid accountability. But where do you see Judge Chutkan finding a middle ground between their proposed date and Jack Smith's proposed date of January 2, 2024?"

Edwards replied, "Well. Donald Trump is still is operating as though he's in control, and he's absolutely not in control of the court calendar. Judge Chutkan is gonna make a decision that's reasonable for her calendar, and has other things going on. And it's certainly not going to extend all the way to the end of 2024, 2026, as Trump would like. I mean that is a laughable ploy, even for Donald Trump. And so he's gonna realize that who's in control here is gonna be Judge Chutkan, and Donald Trump is gonna have to play the tune."

