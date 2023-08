Category: World Published on Monday, 21 August 2023 08:03 Hits: 4

Global South versus Global North? The BRICS summit in South Africa is set to be all about the group's plans to expand and how to deal with sanctions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brics-club-boom-what-to-expect-in-johannesburg/a-66574913?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf