Published on Monday, 21 August 2023

Security forces in Saudi Arabia have opened fire on Ethiopians trying to enter the country via Yemen, Human Rights Watch says. The number of those killed could possibly be in the thousands, according to the rights group.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/saudi-border-guards-killed-100s-of-ethiopian-migrants-hrw/a-66586549?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf