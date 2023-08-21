Category: World Published on Monday, 21 August 2023 05:44 Hits: 3

Between March 2022 and June 2023, Saudi border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants attempting to cross the border from Yemen into the oil-rich kingdom, according to a new Human Rights Watch report released on Monday. The report comes as Saudi Arabia implements an anti-migrant policy at home and a campaign to boost its image abroad.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20230821-crimes-beyond-imagination-saudi-border-guards-killed-hundreds-of-migrants-hrw-report-says