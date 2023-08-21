The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Crimes ‘beyond imagination’: Saudi border guards killed hundreds of migrants, HRW report says

Category: World Hits: 3

Crimes ‘beyond imagination’: Saudi border guards killed hundreds of migrants, HRW report says Between March 2022 and June 2023, Saudi border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants attempting to cross the border from Yemen into the oil-rich kingdom, according to a new Human Rights Watch report released on Monday. The report comes as Saudi Arabia implements an anti-migrant policy at home and a campaign to boost its image abroad.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20230821-crimes-beyond-imagination-saudi-border-guards-killed-hundreds-of-migrants-hrw-report-says

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version