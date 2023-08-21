Nigeria: ‘People will die’ if the border with Niger stays closed

Category: World Published on Monday, 21 August 2023 07:00 Hits: 3

Ever since last month’s military coup in Niger, trade with neighbouring Nigeria and other West African countries has virtually stopped. FRANCE 24’s senior correspondents Catherine Norris Trent and Cyril Payen report from the border in Nigeria’s northwestern Sokoto State, where only donkey carts, motorbikes and hawkers on foot are getting through to the other side.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230821-trade-hit-hard-as-nigeria-s-gateway-to-niger-is-cut-off-by-coup