The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Nigeria: ‘People will die’ if the border with Niger stays closed

Category: World Hits: 3

Nigeria: ‘People will die’ if the border with Niger stays closed Ever since last month’s military coup in Niger, trade with neighbouring Nigeria and other West African countries has virtually stopped. FRANCE 24’s senior correspondents Catherine Norris Trent and Cyril Payen report from the border in Nigeria’s northwestern Sokoto State, where only donkey carts, motorbikes and hawkers on foot are getting through to the other side.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230821-trade-hit-hard-as-nigeria-s-gateway-to-niger-is-cut-off-by-coup

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version