Category: World Published on Monday, 21 August 2023 08:14 Hits: 4

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - An outlawed Islamist political party with the main objective of protecting Pakistan's draconian blasphemy laws and punishing blasphemers has been linked to violence against Christians last week in which several churches were burnt. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/08/21/factbox-who-are-the-pakistani-islamists-vowing-039death-to-blasphemers039