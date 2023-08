Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 August 2023 08:21 Hits: 2

An attack by unidentified militants in northwestern Pakistan has killed 11 construction workers, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announced on social media on August 20.

