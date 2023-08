Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 August 2023 14:51 Hits: 2

The Netherlands and Denmark have said they will give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once certain "conditions" have been met, a long-awaited step that will help Kyiv fill a crucial hole in its armed forces.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/netherlands-denmark-ukraine-f-16-fighter-jets/32556104.html