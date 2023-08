Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 August 2023 12:23 Hits: 2

The Netherlands will supply F-16s to Ukraine, but it's unclear how many would be available and when. Meanwhile, Russia reported drone attacks in three regions. Follow DW for more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-updates-netherlands-denmark-to-send-f-16s-to-kyiv/live-66580082?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf