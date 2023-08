Category: World Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 19:28 Hits: 2

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik on August 18 signed into law amendments that criminalize defamation in the Serb-majority entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bosnia-srpska-dodik-defamation-criminalized/32554422.html