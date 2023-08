Category: World Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 20:14 Hits: 2

The Ukrainian military says its forces continue to advance in the areas near the cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk after making gains on the southeastern front in their attempt to drive toward the Sea of Azov and cut off Russia's land bridge to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

