Published on Saturday, 19 August 2023

Ukrainian air defense shot down 15 out of 17 Iranian Shahed drones that Russia used in its latest overnight attack on Ukraine, the military said on August 19, as Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that it had downed a Ukrainian missile over Moscow-occupied Crimea.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-drone-strikes-ukraine-crimea-attack/32555000.html