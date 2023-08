Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 August 2023 08:08 Hits: 3

The Russian Justice Ministry on August 18 added seven more individuals to its foreign agents list, including prominent Kremlin critics Andrei Piontkovsky, Andrei Ilarionov, and Linor Goralik.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kremlin-critics-piontkovsky-illarionov-foreign-agents/32555012.html