Miami mayor said he qualifies for first GOP debate — but he doesn’t: report

Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 August 2023 00:20 Hits: 7

Minutes after Miami, Florida Mayor Francis Suarez claimed to quality for the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee on August 23, two Republican National Committee senior advisors told Miami Herald the opposite.

Seeking the 2024 GOP nomination, Suarez has openly criticized Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis' "promise to end birthright citizenship if elected president," and recently deemed the governor's agreement to debate California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom "a sign of desperation."

Miami Herald reported last month that the mayor recently ran into another issue, having "created some controversy by accepting a free pass to a Formula 1 event: the Miami Grand Prix. Florida's ethics law prohibits elected officials from accepting gifts from companies that are doing business with the government, and Suarez attended as a guest of Citadel CEO Ken Griffin."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?

Regarding the upcoming GOP debate, the newspaper reports:

The Associated Press, which first reported Suarez's claims with an exclusive interview Friday, later reported that the Suarez campaign had presented a reporter with incomplete information to support his assertion that he had made the debate. According to the outlet, the campaign provided an email from an RNC official confirming that Suarez had been allotted 135 reserved seats in Milwaukee. The email also stated that the tickets would be canceled if Suarez did not meet the debate requirements, but that portion was not included in the information sent to the Associated Press, according to its report.

Republican candidates are required "to provide the RNC with proof that they meet its criteria" to attend the debate by Monday, August 21, and according to the report, Suarez has "suggested he will end his candidacy if he doesn't make the debate."

READ MORE: Miami mayor draws ethics questions after wealthy CEO treats him to Formula 1 event

Miami Herald's full report is available at this link.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/miami-mayor-first-gop-debate/