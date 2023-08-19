'No, I love Trump more!' Candidates mocked ahead of first GOP debate

Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 August 2023 05:42 Hits: 2

MSNBC columnist Dean Obeidallah shared a laugh with MSNBC's The Reid Out host Joy Reid Friday night as the pair discussed Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis' strategy for the upcoming GOP debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday, August 23.

On Friday, "Hundreds of pages of DeSantis' debate strategy" were "leaked online, and according to some political strategists, the strategy shows just how troubled DeSantis' campaign is," according to The New York Times and MSNBC, including tips like, "attack President Joe Biden and the media three or five times, defend former President Donald Trump in response to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's attacks, and slam GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy."

During Friday nights episode of The Reid Out, Reid asked Obeidallah about his thoughts on the governor's strategy, saying, "You know, Dean, number one, first of all, how many times are you going to make fun of Ron Desantis per hour when he does any of these things? Because I anticipate it's going to be hilarious and you're going to do it, like, every time."

Obeidallah replied, "We will, but you know who's going to do it in real time? Chris Christie. And Chris Christie's gonna print that out and go 'Oh, look, Ron, you're following along there's paragraph three.' 'You just attacked me twice and defended [ex-President] Donald Trump.' 'Oh, three to five times you attacked [President] Joe Biden.' It's going to be priceless. We're all gonna be laughing. They should do a drinking game, every time he does one of the things. And then by the end of it, everybody's just drunk and wasted. What's missing from the list is Ron Desantis is gonna come out wearing a MAGA hat, in MAGA gear and carrying a MAGA flag. This whole thing's gonna be a salute to Donald Trump the fascist leader. It's not a debate, it's 'I love trump more — No, I love trump more.' And then when Chris Christie criticizes, they're going to chant to his face, 'Trump, Trump, Trump'. This is gonna be like unlike any other debate we've ever seen in our lives.'"

