Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 August 2023 07:48 Hits: 3

The Matildas united a nation during their run to the semifinals in a home World Cup. The Australian public has never been so infatuated with football, but the work to ensure there's a lasting legacy has only just begun.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/world-cup-matildas-on-field-legacy-must-be-matched-off-it/a-66570609?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf