Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 August 2023 08:31 Hits: 4

The air and sea drills close to Taiwan are seen as a response to a visit of its Vice President William Lai to the US. China has derided Lai as a "troublemaker" who backs "Taiwanese independence" separatists.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/taiwan-slams-chinese-bully-next-door-amid-military-drills/a-66575685?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf