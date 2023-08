Category: World Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 16:31 Hits: 2

The last residents of Yellowknife, the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories, rushed to beat Friday's noon deadline to evacuate as a wildfire moved closer to the city of 20,000. Firefighters worked to keep the only route in and out of Yellowknife open to facilitate evacuation efforts. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230818-in-pictures-residents-scramble-to-evacuate-canadian-city-as-wildfire-approaches