Category: World Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 17:26 Hits: 2

Several hundred trucks bound for the Gulf states have been trapped at the border between Syria and Jordan since early August because of a new Saudi law affecting cargo vehicles apparently aimed at stemming the flow of the drug Captagon.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20230818-hundreds-of-syrian-trucks-trapped-at-jordanian-border