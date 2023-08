Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 August 2023 06:34 Hits: 2

China launched military drills around Taiwan on Saturday as a "stern warning" after voicing anger over a stopover in the United States by the island's vice president, William Lai.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230819-china-launches-military-drills-around-taiwan-as-stern-warning-after-us-visit