Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 August 2023 08:21 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Youth has revealed its own National Day logo as it feels that the national logo is not inclusive enough, says PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/08/19/perikatan-youth-unveils-its-own-national-day-logo