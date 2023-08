Category: World Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 12:49 Hits: 2

Given the BRICS’ economic success, more than 40 countries have shown an interest in joining the group, and expansion will be high on the agenda of the group's upcoming summit. An enlarged grouping could deepen trade and settlement in local currencies, accelerate de-dollarization, and lead the transition to a more multipolar world.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/brics-annual-summit-could-lead-to-expansion-by-hippolyte-fofack-2023-08