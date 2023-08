Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 17:20 Hits: 4

When people who use wheelchairs fly on commercial airlines, they often must engage in the dehydration ritual. They refrain from drinking anything to avoid using the bathrooms, which are not accessible. But, hopefully a change is coming.

