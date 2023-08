Category: World Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 09:09 Hits: 3

Police have arrested two Christians accused of blasphemy in eastern Pakistan, a spokesperson said on August 18, two days after a Muslim mob burned churches and houses in a Christian settlement, accusing the two men of desecrating the Koran.

