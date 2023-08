Category: World Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 09:40 Hits: 2

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov signed agreements during a visit to China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region with the Chinese company Tebian Electric Apparatus for the construction of hydropower plants along the Sary-Jaz River and high-voltage powerlines in the country's northern regions.

