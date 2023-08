Category: World Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 11:16 Hits: 3

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has interrogated two children -- a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy -- while investigating a criminal case related to their mother's alleged defamation of the Russian military.

