Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 16:00 Hits: 3

In March a viral letter called for a pause on AI development, warning that algorithms could outsmart humanity—but many experts who signed on did not believe the technology poses an existential risk.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/letter-prompted-talk-of-ai-doomsday-many-who-signed-werent-actually-doomers/