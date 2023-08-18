Electoral Candidates Hold Campaign Closing Acts in Ecuador

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 04:09 Hits: 3

On Thursday, Ecuadorian electoral authorities confirmed that, a few hours before the elections in the country next Sunday, the closing ceremonies of the campaigns of the presidential candidates have taken place.

The presidential candidate for Revolución Ciudadana, Luisa González, made her campaign closing in Quito, qualifying it as a great closing to the meeting in the Carita de Dios.

"Thank you my dear Quito, thank you my Ecuador. We are 18 million Ecuadorians united for peace and dignity that have been taken away from us these last six years, but we keep hope high, because we know that better days are coming," said the candidate.

��¡El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido!

Con optimismo cerramos la campaña de la @RC5Oficial, tenemos la convicción de que con @LuisaGonzalezEc y @ecuarauz lograremos rescatar la institucionalidad, la paz y la seguridad para nuestras familias. ❤️��#ElResurgirDeLaPatria… pic.twitter.com/T4P7PrCxyI August 17, 2023

The united people will never be defeated! With optimism we close the @RC5Oficial campaign, we are convinced that with @LuisaGonzalezEc and @ecuarauz we will be able to rescue the institutionality, peace and security for our families. #TheResurgenceOfTheHomeland #LuisaPresidenta

From her Twitter account, she also said that fear has been the instrument "they have always used to immobilize us, and today they have made it explode even more, so that we believe that there is no way out... but there is! Ecuador needs an integral change, and we know how to do it."

In this sense, she invited people, this August 20, to vote against fear and for life in order to "resurgence the homeland."

#URGENTE: Un nuevo hecho de violencia se reporta en Ecuador. Una balacera se registró durante la caravana del candidato presidencial, Daniel Noboa, en Durán, su equipo confirmó a @teleSURtv que Noboa no fue herido, tampoco ningún miembro de su equipo ni sus simpatizantes. pic.twitter.com/8IesHCVErt August 17, 2023

A new act of violence is reported in Ecuador. A shooting took place during the caravan of the presidential candidate, Daniel Noboa, in Durán. His team confirmed to @teleSURtv that Noboa was not injured, nor were any members of his team or his supporters.

Meanwhile, another of the recent events in campaign events was the shooting that took place this Thursday, during the closing mobilization in the Durán canton in the province of Guayas of candidate Daniel Durán.

National sources confirmed that it was not an attack against Daniel Duran, but a shooting occurred in the vicinity where the campaign event was taking place.

On the other hand, presidential candidate Yaku Pérez concluded his campaign in Panecillo, in the Ecuadorian capital, where he denounced the violence being experienced in the country.

The president of the National Electoral Council, Diana Atamaint, said that during the three days prior to the August 20 elections, the Electoral Observation Missions (MOES) will participate in "days of dialogue on Ecuadorian legislation, electoral situation and with candidates of different dignities. These spaces are generated by the National Electoral Council of Ecuador."

