Presidents of Russia and Iran Discuss BRICS Membership

On Friday, the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, exchanged via telephone on the possible accession of the Iranian nation to the BRICS.

The Kremlin's official Telegram account detailed that, in addition, issues of regional cooperation were discussed.

"Issues of cooperation in international and regional affairs were discussed, including Iran's participation as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as its interest in joining the BRICS," the text expressed.

Similarly, the Kremlin outlined that both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level reached in Tehran-Moscow relations.

"The intention to further develop bilateral ties in the areas of trade, energy, transport and logistics and environment was confirmed," the statement reads.

Finally, President Putin offered his condolences to Iran for the attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque, where one person perished and others were injured.

Countries such as Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nigeria, Morocco, Algeria, Bolivia and Thailand have submitted their proposal to join the BRICS.

The enlargement of the organization will be one of the most important points to be analyzed at the upcoming BRICS Summit, scheduled for August 22-24.

