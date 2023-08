Category: World Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 09:37 Hits: 3

Israel and Saudi Arabia share a range of foreign policy goals. Will Saudi Arabia's nonresident ambassador to the Palestinian Authority complicate their relationship?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/will-saudi-envoy-to-palestinians-overshadow-israel-ties/a-66565154?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf