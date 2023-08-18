The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: ECOWAS defence chiefs enter second day of Ghana talks on Niger coup

🔴 Live: ECOWAS defence chiefs enter second day of Ghana talks on Niger coup ECOWAS defence chiefs continued their talks in Ghana on Friday on the crisis in Niger after coup leaders there ignored the West African bloc’s deadline to step down, leaving the region's countries with few options in their effort to restore democratic rule. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the situation in Niger. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

