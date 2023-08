Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 21:32 Hits: 6

Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinians’ aging and autocratic president, has been holding together the Palestinian Authority. But with no succession plan in place, predictions of chaos are proliferating.

