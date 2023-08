Category: World Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 07:55 Hits: 2

Those who believe that Chinese entrepreneurship and growth have thrived under a magical formula of statism ignore the role that Hong Kong played in providing the conventional pillars of market finance and the rule of law. Without this escape valve, China's great economic success story never would have happened.

