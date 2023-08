Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 08:58 Hits: 3

A big part of New Zealand's World Cup legacy could involve keeping girls in football longer. To this end, a symposium focused on enhancing the understanding and acceptance of the effects of menstruation on athletes.

