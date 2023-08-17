???? Live: Ukraine will need arms from West 'until we have won', says FM Kuleba

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 05:12 Hits: 2

Ukraine will need arms from the West "until we have won", Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday. His words came after air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said Wednesday that Ukraine will not be able to operate US-built F-16 fighter jets this coming autumn and winter. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

