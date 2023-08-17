The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Ukraine will need arms from West 'until we have won', says FM Kuleba

🔴 Live: Ukraine will need arms from West 'until we have won', says FM Kuleba Ukraine will need arms from the West "until we have won", Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday. His words came after air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said Wednesday that Ukraine will not be able to operate US-built F-16 fighter jets this coming autumn and winter. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).  

