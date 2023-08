Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 09:17 Hits: 3

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's lower house of parliament on Thursday elected Socialist Francina Armengol as its speaker with the backing of other parties whose votes will be needed to form a Socialist-led coalition government. Read full story

