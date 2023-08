Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 09:23 Hits: 3

LONDON (Reuters) - British broadcaster Michael Parkinson, best known for interviewing some of the world's biggest stars on his long-running chat show, has died aged 88, the BBC said on Thursday, citing a statement from his family. Read full story

