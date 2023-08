Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 19:59 Hits: 2

The destruction wrought by the blasting of a Ukraine dam is vast and long-lasting. In two cities more than 100 miles apart, residents deploy different coping mechanisms to endure an event that has transformed their lives.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2023/0816/Mud-and-thirst-Two-Ukraine-cities-cope-with-dam-s-destruction?icid=rss