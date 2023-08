Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 09:05 Hits: 6

The metals and critical minerals that are needed for the transition to a net-zero economy are largely concentrated in only a handful of countries, raising the likelihood that those suppliers could form a new global cartel. Such a development would have major adverse implications for global markets.

