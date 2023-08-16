The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why Is Germany’s Far Right Surging?

Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland has always been a party for those who are unhappy with the status quo, a party that opposes and criticizes, but stands for little. Today, however, it is riding high in opinion polls, its leaders hungrier for power the closer they get to it, and Germany’s political mainstream is largely to blame.

