Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 15:01 Hits: 3

Mobs in the eastern Pakistani city of Faisalabad have attacked the local Christian community, setting dozens of houses on fire and vandalizing at least five churches.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/pakistan-mobs-attack-christians-faisalabad-blasphemy-accusations/32551005.html