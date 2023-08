Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 14:23 Hits: 3

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The death toll from clashes in Libya's capital on Monday and Tuesday was 55 dead and 146 injured, the spokesperson of Tripoli's Emergency Medicine and Support Centre said on Wednesday. Read full story

